Suntrust Banks (STI) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Position by $3.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Legacy Private Trust Has Cut Its Position in Csx (CSX) as Stock Price Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.65 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,832 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.27 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 17.25 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.43 million for 10.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

