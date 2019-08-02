Suntrust Banks (STI) Holder First American Bank Has Raised Stake by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding by $401,800; Share Price Rose

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 1.19M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Sun Hydraulics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 79,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 1.61 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cypress Cap Grp reported 5,716 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp reported 512 shares stake. 18,906 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv. 19,268 are owned by Van Eck Assoc. Carroll Financial Incorporated has 3,647 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 0.21% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 23,353 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 38,275 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% or 50,292 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.02% or 15,263 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 325,447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.18% stake.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 410,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,900 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.15% or 5,651 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 108,341 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gamco Et Al stated it has 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,395 were reported by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.36% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 6.53M are held by Geode Cap Mngmt. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 35,972 shares in its portfolio. 886,568 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Sirios Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1.31 million shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Quantitative Management Limited Com holds 175,100 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 143,230 were reported by Comerica Bank. Calamos, a Illinois-based fund reported 96,795 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 47,153 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP reported 9,021 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va reported 11,848 shares stake.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SunTrust Banks Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.