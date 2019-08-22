Suntrust Banks (STI) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $351,522; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed Holding by $10.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 5,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 480,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.50 million, up from 474,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 326,469 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 95.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 14,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $821.84. About 154,671 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “S&T hires SunTrust exec as new CMO – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Service (IYG) by 42,410 shares to 168,870 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 51,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,645 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chipotle Tests New Queso Blanco In Three Markets – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “More Wall Street Love Sends Chipotle Stock to New High – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 66.28 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

