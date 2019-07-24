Suntrust Banks Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Has Lifted by $679,703; Shaker Financial Services Has Increased Holding in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 292.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 147,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,354 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 50,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 25,255 shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has declined 2.76% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 9,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,191 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 42,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 835,588 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area stocks up for year, mixed in 2Q – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Management reported 356,800 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.52 million shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 433,979 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 194,657 are owned by Cap Inv Serv Of America Inc. 361 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Benjamin F Edwards owns 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1,168 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington State Bank reported 2,161 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). National Pension owns 44,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Financial Corporation In stated it has 207 shares. Lifeplan Incorporated invested in 0% or 6 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 162,751 shares to 153,830 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGE) by 17,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,607 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX) by 40,869 shares to 66,433 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ by 122,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,399 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Income Cr Strategie.