Suntrust Banks Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $2.28 Million; Nokia (NOK) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 3.46M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 19/04/2018 – ZTE woes may boost network rivals Ericsson and Nokia; 02/05/2018 – Nokia to Sell Digital-Health Business Back to Withings Founder; 31/05/2018 – Nokia sells digital health venture, executive to leave; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Digital Health Unit Review is Continuing; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 24/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM SAYS WILL ESTABLISH WITH NOKIA JOINT VENTURE FOR CREATING PORTFOLIO OF RUSSIAN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 16,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.53M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 908,429 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $55.39M for 125.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

