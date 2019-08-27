Suntrust Banks Stake In Helmerich & Payne (HP) Was Has Lifted; Bluefin Trading Decreased Its At&T (T) Holding by $14.09 Million; Market Value Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 15,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 139,387 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 124,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 494,225 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 454,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 21,538 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 475,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 14.79 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 19,861 shares to 200,147 shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (IFV) by 39,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,889 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.47 million shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New (Call) by 477,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).