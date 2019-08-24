Suntrust Banks Stake in Citigroup (C) Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Brinker Capital Increases Position in Sanofi (SNY)

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 421.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 71,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 88,143 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 16,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 704,332 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 13/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi’s CFO Contamine to retire later this year; 13/04/2018 – Javier Espinoza: Scoop: advent international closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 17/04/2018 – Advent International enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Zentiva, Sanofi’s European generics business; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE HAS INFORMED COMPANY OF PLANS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIDENT IN DENGVAXIA’S SAFETY AND PROVEN POTENTIAL TO REDUCE DENGUE DISEASE BURDEN IN ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 41,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 150,581 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, up from 108,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 49,785 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $232.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 52,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,978 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,221 shares to 534,871 shares, valued at $26.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 14,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,481 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

