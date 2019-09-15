Suntrust Banks Stake in Bb&T (BBT) Cut by $3.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Luminex (LMNX) Position Held by Dafna Capital Management Llc

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 73,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 322,610 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.85 million, down from 396,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 4.24 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 55,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 194,091 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 138,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 47,802 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.16 million for 12.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

