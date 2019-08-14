Suntrust Banks Raised By $2.59 Million Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Symantec (SYMC)

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 38.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 41,844 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 150,581 shares with $9.37M value, up from 108,737 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $138.73B valuation. The stock decreased 5.28% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 28.03M shares traded or 113.05% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8 to “Buy”. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $1400 target. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 17 report. See Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $28 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Initiate

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.86% or 23,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,625 shares. Philadelphia Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 333,124 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.82 million shares. Commerce Bank & Trust owns 113,144 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 3.26 million shares stake. Pinnacle Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 30,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pl Advisors Ltd holds 170,068 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Community Trust And Invest owns 2.75% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 358,303 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 88,740 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Jabodon Pt owns 30,420 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication holds 16,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWS) stake by 14,525 shares to 623,880 valued at $54.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stake by 39,554 shares and now owns 356,928 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 10.47 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Symantec: The Aftermath – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom Bets $10.7 Billion on Security and Synergy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.95 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 536.05 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.