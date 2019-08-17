Suntrust Banks Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) Has Boosted by $1.97 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Upped Its Holding

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 33,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.88 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 1.83M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC – IS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT WHATSOEVER; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,271 shares to 89,601 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emu (EZU) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,775 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 21,044 shares to 69,754 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (THD) by 3,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,091 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

