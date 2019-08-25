Suntrust Banks Position in Snap On (SNA) Raised by $753,324; Weiss Asset Management LP Position in Seabridge Gold (SA) Has Decreased by $4.29 Million as Stock Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 88,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, up from 83,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 384,102 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.21M market cap company. The stock increased 6.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 683,179 shares traded or 44.98% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 517,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 471,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.

More notable recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (NYSE:OEC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0.17% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 2,461 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP holds 27,100 shares. 15,675 are held by Jacobs And Ca. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 5.48M shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Twin Cap holds 0.49% or 62,880 shares. Smith Salley Associate reported 1,287 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 6,631 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 61,617 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 366 shares. Pzena Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 900 were reported by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp.