Suntrust Banks Position In Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Was Has Upped; Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holding

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 34.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 43,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 170,825 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, up from 127,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 613,194 shares traded or 87.93% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 5,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 3,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 524,854 shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 34 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,710 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 1,344 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.82% or 3,715 shares. Telemus Lc reported 1,551 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co owns 654,022 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.05% or 9,265 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 45 shares. Qci Asset Inc invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Btim Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 914 shares. Miles Capital owns 0.2% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 334 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Eaton Vance owns 123,120 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 20 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 28,550 shares to 115,449 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,766 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 227,158 shares to 259,470 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,269 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 0% or 199,400 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 75,823 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 229 shares. Millennium Lc accumulated 68,008 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 89 shares. Carroll Incorporated has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 0.05% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 984,882 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 39,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Fmr Limited Company invested in 4.20M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 17,541 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital has 0.1% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 584,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock.