Suntrust Banks Maintains Position in Pfizer (PFE); Dunkin` Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Price Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut by $949,738 Its Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin` Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 12,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 392,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.29 million, down from 404,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Dunkin` Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 155,831 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 17,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.25 million, up from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 7.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,988 shares to 65,266 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,786 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “LabCentral co-founder issues â€˜call to action’ to biotechs on drug pricing – Boston Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents New Evidence of IBRANCE Effectiveness in HR+, HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company owns 281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.87% or 139,950 shares. Btim holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 93,464 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 222,890 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And invested in 2.35% or 1.51 million shares. Logan Cap holds 460,430 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr holds 0.23% or 29,712 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mraz Amerine Assoc holds 9,545 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Co owns 22,213 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis, a New York-based fund reported 7,250 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Covington Invest Advsrs holds 1.12% or 79,351 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 363,885 shares. American Svcs holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 139,182 shares.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $66.99 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Service holds 61,905 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Pennsylvania Tru reported 2,600 shares stake. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 38,084 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Smithfield Tru reported 1,535 shares stake. Creative Planning has 5,769 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 5,408 shares. Jennison Limited Company has 385,820 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 391,113 shares. Prudential accumulated 87,909 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 188,157 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,015 shares to 122,069 shares, valued at $30.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Olstein All-Cap Value Fund Annual Letter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands Rises – Low Coffee Prices Add To The Rally – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in March – Nasdaq” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands gains after Argus lift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.