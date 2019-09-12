Suntrust Banks Lifted Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $374,425 as Stock Price Rose; Hourglass Capital Upped Holding in Chevron New (CVX)

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 4,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 57,278 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, up from 52,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.53. About 304,376 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 83.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 25,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 55,096 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, up from 29,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 821,140 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 113,541 shares to 235,843 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,578 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whitnell And Communications, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,826 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 2,798 shares. Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,198 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc holds 124,532 shares. Jacobs & Ca has 1.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 75,292 shares. 116,887 are held by Dana Inv Advsr. The Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 1.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has 210,899 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 1.29% or 120,751 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Incorporated owns 2.33% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 64,367 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 31,995 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 19.87 million shares. Field Main Bankshares invested 1.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Forget Stocks, Invest In Stock Exchanges – Forbes” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of Dock Capacity Auction at Multiple Marine Facilities in Houston for the ICE Permian WTI Futures Contract – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 316,662 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $38.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 7,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,109 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY).