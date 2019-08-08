Suntrust Banks Lifted Cms Energy (CMS) Stake; Nuance Investments Trimmed Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Position By $4.04 Million

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) stake by 35.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc sold 126,230 shares as Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR)’s stock rose 4.07%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 230,913 shares with $7.42M value, down from 357,143 last quarter. Healthcare Rlty Tr now has $4.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 656,123 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 5.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 19,234 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 378,121 shares with $21.00M value, up from 358,887 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $17.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 1.84M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 05/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Weste: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 11/04/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 43, Form CMS-1984; 27/04/2018 – CMS: Fiscal Year 2019 Medicare Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1688-P); 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address at the 15th Annual World Health Care Congress in DC; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Bipartisan Group of Senators Demand Explanation for CMS’ Views Related to Unique Legal Status of Tribes; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information; 07/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 44, Form CMS-224-14; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

Nuance Investments Llc increased Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) stake by 27,646 shares to 704,875 valued at $45.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) stake by 38,304 shares and now owns 172,289 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was raised too.

More notable recent Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “This Amazon workerâ€™s reason for quitting seemed so completely ridiculous that HR thought he was joking – MarketWatch” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Second Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SailPoint: Momentum Is Back – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 456,202 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. Amica Retiree reported 0.2% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 16,393 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). State Street has 7.15 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Presima, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 43,100 shares. 7,684 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% or 243,383 shares. Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 230,913 shares. Bluecrest has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Amer Intl Gru reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 320,045 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP invested in 0.08% or 202,235 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co invested in 20,337 shares or 0% of the stock.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 12,051 shares to 1.15 million valued at $47.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 14,402 shares and now owns 107,494 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was reduced too.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T2 Biosystems: Prepare For The Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results NYSE:LEE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd holds 0.04% or 71,773 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 2,094 shares. Profund Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 22,336 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 234,637 were accumulated by Us Bank & Trust De. Ftb stated it has 101 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.23% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Cranbrook Wealth Lc reported 608 shares. Sei has 0.04% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 70,405 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 36,900 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 780,986 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 117,144 were reported by Ci Invs.

Among 5 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”.