Suntrust Banks Increases Stake in Cms Energy (CMS); As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Declined, Davidson Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $3.01 Million Its Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 19,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,121 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, up from 358,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 176,896 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q EPS 86c; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZED POLICES FOR MEDICARE HEALTH AND DRUG PLANS FOR 2019 THAT WILL SAVE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES MONEY ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Response – (3/9/2018); 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley, Ernst Lead Iowa Delegation Members in Urging CMS to Repeal Guidance Hindering Iowa’s Individual; 07/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 44, Form CMS-224-14; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta; 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 53,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,769 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, up from 180,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 161,852 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 61,806 shares to 27,225 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 2,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,996 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,053 shares to 391,648 shares, valued at $46.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,527 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).