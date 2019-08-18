Suntrust Banks Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); As Legg Mason Com (LM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gabelli Funds Cut Its Stake

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc Com (LM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 526,376 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 69,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 658,305 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68M, up from 588,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 27,968 shares to 161,450 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,748 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs Cl by 222,209 shares to 273,709 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 36,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX).

