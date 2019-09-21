Suntrust Banks Increases Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK); Arlington Value Capital Raised Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 15,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 555,752 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.04M, up from 539,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 4.67 million shares traded or 69.59% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 770,606 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 9,800 shares to 487,748 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,500 shares. Davidson Advisors has invested 0.95% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Point72 Asset LP owns 777,295 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Smithfield has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Sterneck Capital Management stated it has 3,250 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation owns 39,593 shares. 2,216 are owned by Bb&T. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 0.27% or 631,300 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.07% or 54,400 shares in its portfolio. Price Michael F accumulated 80,100 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.49% or 9,793 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 11,584 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,952 were reported by Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Liability. 39,481 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 5.27 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,601 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company reported 2,512 shares stake. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.35% or 203,531 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management has 0.2% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 1.05M are held by State Bank Of Montreal Can. 110,286 were accumulated by Davenport & Communication Ltd Company. Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Madison Invest has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,857 shares. Chemical State Bank owns 12,925 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor invested in 0.5% or 10,018 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 21,934 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,779 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21,630 shares to 211,553 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

