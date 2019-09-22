Suntrust Banks Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Managed Asset Portfolios Upped Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Holding by $894,621

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 59,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.09M, up from 54,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 283,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88M, up from 273,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.92 million shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/05/2018 – FDA expands use of Novartis MS drug to pediatric patients; 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Lawyer Retires in Relation to Cohen Payments; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership; 09/04/2018 – Novartis/gene therapy: corporate DNA; 04/05/2018 – FDA approves Novartis combo therapy for aggressive type of thyroid cancer; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: President Novartis Operations Andre Wyss to Leave Company

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGE) by 10,300 shares to 72,307 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 41,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).