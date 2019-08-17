Suntrust Banks Increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position by $828,854; Bamco Has Decreased Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stake by $1.17 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 5,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 25,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 19,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 246,118 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 49,108 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 88,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $234.95. About 644,279 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domino’s Pizza -8% after comparable sales miss – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Domino’s To Expedite Pizza Delivery In Malaysia And Singapore Using Decentralized AI Service – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Domino’s Pizza’s (NYSE:DPZ) Impressive 285% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Domino’s Stock Lost 12% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Domino’s Pizza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.04% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 6,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.09% or 10,827 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 899 shares. Massachusetts Services Communication Ma reported 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). New York-based Spark Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.34% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Regentatlantic Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Trust Department Mb Finance Financial Bank N A owns 17,834 shares. Private Advisor Group holds 4,440 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ims Cap Mgmt invested 0.96% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.08% or 35,799 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 238,579 were reported by Chilton Invest Llc. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 51,190 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $203.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 52,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 28.51 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz’s (JAZZ) New Sleep Drug Sunosi Gets Schedule IV Status – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sings a Sweet Tune in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Cavion, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Goes Shopping, Portola Offering, Novelion Delays Quarterly Results – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bioworld.com‘s news article titled: “Harmony wins FDA approval for narcolepsy drug Wakix – BioWorld Online” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,199 shares to 961,532 shares, valued at $106.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 1,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,341 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 279 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Lc stated it has 308,950 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 57,552 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc invested in 190,007 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 1% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 534,269 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.09% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.13% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 23,210 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 3.41 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Franklin reported 0.05% stake. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 7,246 were accumulated by Vident Advisory. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 0.04% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ellington Mgmt Group Lc holds 0.11% or 4,200 shares.