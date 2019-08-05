Suntrust Banks Increased Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $2.91 Million; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Accuvest Global Advisors Cut Its Stake

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 44,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 578,262 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.28 million, up from 534,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,968 shares to 7,786 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 16,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,655 are held by Grimes And Inc. Caprock Grp Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 50,507 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated owns 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15.06M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,614 shares stake. Washington-based Garland Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 4.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Field And Main Retail Bank reported 11,405 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.09% or 6,555 shares. Fayez Sarofim Communications has invested 1.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,344 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,859 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 809,371 shares. Lau Assoc Lc accumulated 35,982 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 2.52M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ashfield Cap Lc holds 0.08% or 10,691 shares. Murphy Capital Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Greenleaf Tru has 6,733 shares. Nomura Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Street reported 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). American Trust Advsrs Lc reported 44,431 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 0.08% or 11,791 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Swiss Financial Bank owns 2.73M shares. 100 are held by Hartford. Kansas-based Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.