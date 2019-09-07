Suntrust Banks Increased Citigroup (C) Holding by $2.59 Million; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Decreased Its Stake

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 41,844 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 150,581 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 108,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,804 shares to 36,547 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 45,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,464 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Bank Stocks Will Be Safe Havens in Tumultuous Times – Yahoo Finance" published on August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 22, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,038 shares to 209,548 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.