SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)

SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks Inc. 61 3.16 N/A 5.61 10.95 Renasant Corporation 35 3.78 N/A 2.87 12.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SunTrust Banks Inc. and Renasant Corporation. Renasant Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SunTrust Banks Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Renasant Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% Renasant Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 1%

Risk and Volatility

SunTrust Banks Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. In other hand, Renasant Corporation has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. and Renasant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 9 0 2.00 Renasant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of SunTrust Banks Inc. is $69.5, with potential upside of 8.66%. Meanwhile, Renasant Corporation’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 2.55%. The data provided earlier shows that SunTrust Banks Inc. appears more favorable than Renasant Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SunTrust Banks Inc. and Renasant Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 62.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of SunTrust Banks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Renasant Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunTrust Banks Inc. -2.65% -1.13% -5% -3.32% -10.9% 21.77% Renasant Corporation -2.56% 3.06% -2.4% -1.53% -23.97% 17.2%

For the past year SunTrust Banks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Renasant Corporation.

Summary

SunTrust Banks Inc. beats Renasant Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.