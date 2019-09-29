SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Reaches $68.85 52-Week High; Allegiant Bancorp (ALLE) Sentiment Is 1.24

The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) hit a new 52-week high and has $71.60 target or 4.00% above today’s $68.85 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $30.57 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $71.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.22B more. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 3.09 million shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Allegiant Bancorp Inc (ALLE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 178 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 143 sold and reduced their stakes in Allegiant Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 78.92 million shares, down from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Allegiant Bancorp Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 114 Increased: 107 New Position: 71.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 328,048 shares traded. Allegion plc (ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 29/05/2018 – Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19M for 19.27 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Allegion plc for 3.94 million shares. Aristotle Capital Management Llc owns 4.13 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Management Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 159,577 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Generation Investment Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.92 million shares.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.57 billion. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 22.27 P/E ratio. It also makes door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold SunTrust Banks, Inc. shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 13,693 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 9,682 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc stated it has 0.45% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 45,362 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Co stated it has 218,149 shares. 16,201 are owned by Advisor Prtnrs Llc. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Management has invested 0.44% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 764,936 shares. 785,867 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 27,284 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.21% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 10,021 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd stated it has 7,772 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Management Commerce holds 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 31,984 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

