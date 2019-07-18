SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Reaches $65.16 After 9.00% Up Move; Celcuity (CELC) SI Decreased By 1.47%

The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.83% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 671,874 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $28.92 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $71.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:STI worth $2.60 billion more.

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) had a decrease of 1.47% in short interest. CELC’s SI was 100,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.47% from 102,300 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC)’s short sellers to cover CELC’s short positions. The SI to Celcuity Inc’s float is 1.88%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 103 shares traded. Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has risen 9.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CELC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celcuity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELC); 15/03/2018 Celcuity 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 14/05/2018 – Celcuity 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Among 8 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69.80’s average target is 7.12% above currents $65.16 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of STI in report on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Sandler O’Neill. UBS downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Monday, March 4 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, January 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold SunTrust Banks, Inc. shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 42,950 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 339 shares stake. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cadence Bankshares Na, Texas-based fund reported 18,922 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cetera Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Trust Company Of Virginia Va has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lpl Ltd Liability accumulated 68,275 shares. Kansas-based Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.46% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0.05% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.49M shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Lp has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Invesco Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.99M shares. Covington Capital Management owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 12,615 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 66,018 shares.