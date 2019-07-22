SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Contrasting side by side

SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks Inc. 62 3.24 N/A 5.61 10.95 First Republic Bank 100 5.25 N/A 4.93 20.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SunTrust Banks Inc. and First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SunTrust Banks Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. SunTrust Banks Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SunTrust Banks Inc. and First Republic Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% First Republic Bank 0.00% 10.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that SunTrust Banks Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, First Republic Bank’s 7.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

SunTrust Banks Inc. and First Republic Bank Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks Inc. 0 8 0 2.00 First Republic Bank 0 2 1 2.33

SunTrust Banks Inc. has a consensus price target of $69.8, and a 6.74% upside potential. On the other hand, First Republic Bank’s potential upside is 8.54% and its average price target is $105.33. The data provided earlier shows that First Republic Bank appears more favorable than SunTrust Banks Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SunTrust Banks Inc. and First Republic Bank are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of SunTrust Banks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of First Republic Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunTrust Banks Inc. -2.65% -1.13% -5% -3.32% -10.9% 21.77% First Republic Bank -3.05% -2.16% -0.97% 7.03% 2.16% 14.42%

For the past year SunTrust Banks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Republic Bank.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats on 7 of the 11 factors SunTrust Banks Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions. The Wholesale Banking segment offers corporate and investment banking solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management, as well as lease financing solutions; cash management services, auto dealer financing, and corporate insurance premium financing solutions; and construction, mini-perm, and permanent real estate financing, as well as tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also provides treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and offers services clients to manage their accounts online. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The company provides its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,367 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.