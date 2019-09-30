SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Analysts See $1.40 EPS; Regis (RGS) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Regis Corp (RGS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 46 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 59 cut down and sold their positions in Regis Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 37.36 million shares, down from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Regis Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 33 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report $1.40 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.41% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. STI’s profit would be $621.51 million giving it 12.29 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 4.42 million shares traded or 65.94% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2)

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SunTrust to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Thursday, October 17, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Twst.com published: “SunTrust Banks Inc.: SunTrust to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Thursday, October 17, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SunTrust Banks, Inc. shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Ltd Liability Com has 4,328 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 2.45M shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 401,192 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 268,409 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ruggie Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% or 131,970 shares. Provise Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 7,263 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0.14% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). St Johns Investment Mgmt Company Limited Company holds 10,450 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 34.38 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 33,563 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Management stated it has 7,162 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 3.31M shares. 1.49M were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,919 activity.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp holds 60.54% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation for 10.66 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 2.87 million shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 123,060 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.31% in the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda., a Brazil-based fund reported 38,663 shares.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regis CEO Hugh Sawyer sees compensation more than double – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Regis Corporation’s (NYSE:RGS) 27% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regis reports bottom-line beat in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 201,376 shares traded. Regis Corporation (RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $727.33 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.