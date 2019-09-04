Suntrust Banks Has Upped Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; PVH (PVH) Has 1.2 Sentiment

PVH Corp (PVH) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 201 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 167 sold and decreased holdings in PVH Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 69.26 million shares, down from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding PVH Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 6 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 121 Increased: 142 New Position: 59.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 2,948 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 59,423 shares with $7.22M value, up from 56,475 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $15.07B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.73. About 757,919 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.08 billion. The firm operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail divisions. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

The stock increased 9.31% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 65.47% up from the average. PVH Corp. (PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH); 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5%; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $224.72M for 6.77 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 5.67% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. for 197,668 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Llc owns 650,000 shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has 4.06% invested in the company for 9,200 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 2.4% in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 202,607 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 21,808 shares to 13,295 valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Centerpoint Energy Inc stake by 6,770 shares and now owns 6,211 shares. Ishares Tr (IEI) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 4.20% above currents $122.73 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $121 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. BTIG Research maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Maxim Group. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Raymond James Advsrs reported 25,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First City Mngmt reported 7,500 shares. Chase Inv Counsel accumulated 6,773 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 4,334 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 623,281 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 2,615 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 15,256 shares. Sageworth Trust Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated reported 10,205 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 10,989 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Northpointe Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.23% or 32,296 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Com reported 998 shares. Hemenway Tru Com Ltd holds 3,172 shares.