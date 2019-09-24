Suntrust Banks Has Trimmed Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $1.11 Million; Stock Value Rose; As American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Shares Declined, Green Street Investors Has Raised Its Position

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 79,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 6,515 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 17,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.57 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 34,294 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52M for 12.09 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 28,872 shares to 617,814 shares, valued at $51.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “SunTrust Foundations Award $3 Million to Atlanta Police Foundation – CSRwire.com” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why a flurry of tech job growth in Charlotte could propel changes in incentives, recruiting – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Campus Communities Needs To Show The Money – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Campus Communities Appoints Carla PiÃ±eyro Sublett to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northeastern University, The City of Boston and American Campus Communities Come Together to Open LightView Student Living Community – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities and Walt Disney World Resort Celebrate Commencement of Construction on Disney Internships & Programs Future Housing – Business Wire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $156.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 26,100 shares to 220,300 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

