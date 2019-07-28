Suntrust Banks Has Trimmed Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $1.34 Million; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Stake by $13.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 19,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 314,015 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50M, down from 333,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Limited Com holds 0.05% or 6,003 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 631,207 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Independent holds 40,600 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Management owns 7,632 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has 37,116 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.52% or 3.22 million shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Inv Counsel has invested 2.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 873 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,053 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 98,220 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 5,167 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,485 shares. Woodstock holds 0.94% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 92,054 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 288,400 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.57% or 112,973 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 1,797 shares to 3,320 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 388,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 286,421 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 21,270 shares. Dearborn Prtn Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 17,529 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,364 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Liberty Cap Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Baxter Bros holds 0.22% or 13,551 shares in its portfolio. Security National invested in 0.04% or 1,815 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 49,340 shares. Joel Isaacson Comm Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Davis R M Inc accumulated 31,929 shares. Yorktown & Research Co Incorporated accumulated 8,000 shares. 3,706 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Management Lc. Halsey Ct invested in 0.18% or 15,763 shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 53,936 shares to 478,061 shares, valued at $24.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 7,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.