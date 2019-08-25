Suntrust Banks Has Trimmed Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position By $1.34 Million; American Capital Management Has Decreased Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stake By $1.06 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 19,754 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 314,015 shares with $21.50 million value, down from 333,769 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71M shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

American Capital Management Inc decreased Veeva Systems (VEEV) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 8,378 shares as Veeva Systems (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 365,969 shares with $46.43M value, down from 374,347 last quarter. Veeva Systems now has $23.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.20 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5.42% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 1,143 shares stake. Us Bancorporation De owns 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 35,957 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability holds 895,415 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 21,888 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 91,155 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,449 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 10,039 shares in its portfolio. Sei Com holds 0.25% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 581,293 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.03% stake. Hamilton Lane Advsr Ltd has invested 2.74% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Allen Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 4,918 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated owns 13,450 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com accumulated 30,237 shares.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veeva Systems (VEEV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $149’s average target is -5.77% below currents $158.13 stock price. Veeva Systems had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 30 by JP Morgan. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by JMP Securities. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

American Capital Management Inc increased Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) stake by 10,574 shares to 377,307 valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kornit Digital stake by 37,710 shares and now owns 2.89M shares. Tivity Health was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 32.28% above currents $57 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 4,421 shares to 54,858 valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 10,265 shares and now owns 367,358 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 3,375 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wealthcare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 290 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 1.2% or 247,053 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors reported 681,850 shares. Longer holds 1.83% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 22,580 shares. 3,420 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Stockton. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Davis R M stated it has 31,929 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mechanics Commercial Bank Department has 0.51% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 32,595 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 15,028 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,798 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 239,039 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.41% or 220,195 shares. Northstar Advisors Limited Company holds 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 16,811 shares.