Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Position in Allstate (ALL) by $592,264 as Stock Rose; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 13,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 874,155 shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 340,766 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.65M, down from 346,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 1.56 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,259 shares to 2,759 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $221.38 million for 15.52 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dover Food Retail Announces Hillphoenix® Shelf-Edge Technology Designed for Energy Savings and Improved Performance – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Techcon Releases Dispenser for Effortless Dispensing of 50ml Dual Syringes – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dover declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 2,503 are owned by Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc. Patten Group Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 4,561 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 666,160 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru Communications has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.1% or 233,955 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 21,072 shares stake. Jane Street Ltd Company stated it has 3,261 shares. Northern Corp owns 2.15 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 16,607 shares stake. Independent Invsts invested in 0.87% or 22,600 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Mcmillion holds 0.01% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,752 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.41 million for 12.05 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Prudential Pcl owns 1.97 million shares. Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 13,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 39,026 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 88,952 shares. C Worldwide Gru Hldgs A S has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 563 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 1.93 million shares. Benin Corporation holds 2.83% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 65,110 shares. 859 are held by Duncker Streett & Inc. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bryn Mawr Com reported 4,733 shares. Moneta Group Inc Advsrs holds 0.24% or 4,208 shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Companies You Don’t Realize Make Products You Use Every Day – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stage Stores Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Share Price Listing Standards – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Good Is Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 245,400 shares to 248,100 shares, valued at $72.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 27,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).