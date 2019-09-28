Suntrust Banks Has Lifted Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $586,222; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Virtu Financial Trimmed Its Position

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,061 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 26,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.12M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 6,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 38,767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 32,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 77,086 shares to 544,096 shares, valued at $31.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 56,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,669 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEWG) by 17,117 shares to 27,376 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 372,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55 million for 19.63 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

