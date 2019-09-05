Suntrust Banks Has Increased Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position By $1.37 Million; MINERAL RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (MALRF) Shorts Lowered By 32.09%

MINERAL RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MALRF) had a decrease of 32.09% in short interest. MALRF’s SI was 1.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 32.09% from 1.64M shares previously. It closed at $9.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 64.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 11,523 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 29,464 shares with $3.51 million value, up from 17,941 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 437,945 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $137.22’s average target is 19.58% above currents $114.75 stock price. CyberArk Software had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 15 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 101,069 shares to 3.06M valued at $463.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DXJS) stake by 12,151 shares and now owns 5,868 shares. Ishares Tr (KLD) was reduced too.