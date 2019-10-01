Suntrust Banks Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position By $2.49 Million; Safe Bulkers (SB) Sellers Increased By 4.76% Their Shorts

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) had an increase of 4.76% in short interest. SB’s SI was 1.23M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.76% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 297,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB)’s short sellers to cover SB’s short positions. The SI to Safe Bulkers Inc’s float is 2.27%. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 148,221 shares traded. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 37.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 23.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 32,821 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 109,571 shares with $8.33 million value, down from 142,392 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 4.10 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of

More notable recent Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baltic Dry Index trims summer rally again – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Safe Bulkers misses on top and bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dry cargo shipping rates fall 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $170.14 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 8,470 shares to 139,580 valued at $8.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 15,091 shares and now owns 214,647 shares. Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) was raised too.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Is Hanging on 5G Adoption – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 13.83% above currents $75.29 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,241 were reported by Panagora Asset. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 99,207 shares. Linscomb And Williams invested 0.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The California-based Personal Advisors has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pittenger & Anderson reported 625 shares. Annex Advisory Serv holds 22,361 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Iconiq Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jacobs & Ca holds 113,093 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 19,388 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated holds 9,776 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,751 shares. The California-based Aimz Advsr has invested 3.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Harvest Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc holds 143,863 shares. Paloma Ptnrs holds 2,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio.