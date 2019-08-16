Suntrust Banks Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Stake as Stock Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Financial Counselors Has Cut Position by $1.61 Million

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 15,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 93,547 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 109,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.44. About 432,892 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 25,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 807,907 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.22M, down from 832,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 772,171 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.19 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,601 shares to 51,281 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 189,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tdam Usa holds 0.1% or 14,177 shares. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 37,111 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 4,641 are owned by Palladium Prns Ltd Company. The California-based Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.41% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lincoln Natl reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc owns 4,449 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 29,021 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp owns 16,776 shares. California-based United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 19,635 shares to 45,632 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

