Suntrust Banks Has Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $702,712; Stock Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Holding in Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Has Cut by $793,780

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 149,444 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 159,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 11,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $235.88. About 604,342 shares traded or 118.73% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25,331 shares to 31,957 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 38,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. GRAF JOHN A also bought $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Oh has invested 0.14% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Us Financial Bank De invested in 12,354 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.18M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Com has 9,000 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 27,619 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 5,725 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 25,120 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 2,121 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 500,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 14,531 shares. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Liability invested 1.67% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Ameriprise Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Massachusetts Ser Company Ma invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99M for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11,523 shares to 29,464 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 324,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).