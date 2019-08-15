Suntrust Banks Has Boosted By $4.21 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Calithera Biosciences Has 1.67 Sentiment

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 34,491 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 724,470 shares with $88.78 million value, up from 689,979 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 2.53M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 35 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced their positions in Calithera Biosciences. The hedge funds in our database now have: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Calithera Biosciences in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Our Take On Calithera Biosciences – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Calithera Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq" published on August 08, 2019

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 151,509 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500.

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $208.65 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Amgen, PepsiCo And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 15 – Benzinga" on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Analyst Sees 'Merit' In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga" published on July 29, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -4.06% below currents $130.99 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co stake by 79,815 shares to 33,195 valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 4,868 shares and now owns 260,729 shares. Aptiv Plc was reduced too.

