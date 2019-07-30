Suntrust Banks Has Boosted By $3.64 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Whirlpool (WHR) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Thursday, June 6 to “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. See Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $150.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $178.0000 Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Cleveland Rating: Hold Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 13.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 23,010 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 190,582 shares with $30.18M value, up from 167,572 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $122.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $156.95. About 3.76 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-

The stock increased 1.18% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $150.77. About 481,281 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Whirlpool’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider JOHNSTON MICHAEL F sold $379,921.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.58 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,302 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 6,200 shares. 2,944 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Cleararc Inc stated it has 1,531 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.1% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,377 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,582 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 423 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Legal And General Gru Pcl invested in 0.03% or 433,247 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 629 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 565,038 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 7,922 shares. Barnett And holds 0.06% or 799 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 65,960 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 1.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 115,016 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 101,121 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,029 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership reported 7,105 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 254,824 shares. Fdx Advisors invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 1,664 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 1,606 shares. First Republic Investment, a California-based fund reported 355,700 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.69% or 65,050 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atria Invests Limited Company has 14,737 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 4,204 shares to 73,390 valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shopify Inc stake by 1,557 shares and now owns 20,341 shares. Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) was reduced too.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.