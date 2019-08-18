Suntrust Banks Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position By $602,550; Tiverton Asset Management Boosted By $539,088 Its Us Bancorp/Mn (USB) Position

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 13.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 5,850 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 36,981 shares with $3.84 million value, down from 42,831 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Us Bancorp/Mn (USB) stake by 19.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 11,231 shares as Us Bancorp/Mn (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 69,830 shares with $3.37M value, up from 58,599 last quarter. Us Bancorp/Mn now has $82.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% or 12,910 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Limited owns 469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Management reported 51,714 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability holds 32,430 shares. Millennium Management Ltd reported 216,939 shares. Hamilton Point Lc owns 33,566 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 0% or 1,648 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 2.82 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. 46,635 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bell State Bank holds 0.45% or 15,990 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hrt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,200 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.77% below currents $119.12 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $103 target.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 9,508 shares to 235,179 valued at $37.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 1,656 shares and now owns 71,787 shares. Spdr Series Trust (PSK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 10.56% above currents $52.28 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.78% or 169,967 shares. Vigilant Capital Lc owns 3.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 454,730 shares. 200,777 were accumulated by Cibc Markets Corporation. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Quantres Asset Management Limited has invested 1.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sun Life Fin Incorporated invested in 2,562 shares. 2.63M are held by Raymond James And Associate. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability holds 1.95% or 5.64M shares in its portfolio. Kessler Investment Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 1,261 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 18,116 shares. Scotia Cap owns 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 13,364 shares. Limited Com reported 41,727 shares. Ally holds 68,000 shares. 34,731 were reported by Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company. Waddell And Reed owns 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 594,068 shares.