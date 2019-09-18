Suntrust Banks Cut Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake By $379,690; Horizon Investments Has Lifted Its Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) stake by 7.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 8,830 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 106,107 shares with $4.62 million value, down from 114,937 last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc now has $20.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 53,721 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7

Horizon Investments Llc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) stake by 187.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 781 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 1,197 shares with $877,000 value, up from 416 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com now has $23.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $10.25 during the last trading session, reaching $836. About 104,130 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Launches Carne Asada Throughout the US – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 2,356 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 50,240 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 31,686 shares. Captrust Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 455 shares stake. Andra Ap has 5,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 851 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 142,176 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 27,446 shares. Bailard has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Company has 474 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Chipotle has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $754.56’s average target is -9.74% below currents $836 stock price. Chipotle had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell”. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 14,062 shares to 1,408 valued at $273,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 38,438 shares and now owns 15,274 shares. Xcel Energy Inc Com (NYSE:XEL) was reduced too.