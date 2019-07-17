Suntrust Banks Continues to Hold Position in Electronic Arts (EA); Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Position in Cenovus Energy (CVE) as Share Value Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 22.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.65M, down from 22.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 4.92 million shares traded or 10.44% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 41.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 24,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,327 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 58,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 5.95M shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million on Monday, February 11.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 81,656 shares to 145,054 shares, valued at $22.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 42,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,570 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel (MAT) Launches Hot Wheels id, Eyes Sales Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 38,000 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 100 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 35,385 shares. Clal Insurance Enterp owns 11,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 908,076 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Utd Automobile Association owns 454,767 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc stated it has 217,423 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers Inc has 19 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.76% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 7,992 are owned by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cenovus announces results of cash tender offers Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Investors Should Watch Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cenovus: Valuing The Deep Basin Assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Value Investors: These 3 Energy Stocks Are Ridiculously Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $319.71 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.