Suntrust Banks Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Position; Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 67 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 58 sold and reduced stakes in Diplomat Pharmacy. The investment professionals in our database now own: 58.33 million shares, down from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Diplomat Pharmacy in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 23.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 1,536 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 23,211 shares with $6.66M value, up from 21,675 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $74.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 217.65% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% negative EPS growth.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $398.15 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 327,425 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Park Will Remain Director; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 Rev Guidance for Anticipated Transition to Account for Rev in PBM Segment on Gross Basis; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $1,342 MLN, COMPARED TO $1,079 MLN

Armistice Capital Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for 3.00 million shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab owns 1.20 million shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 0.72% invested in the company for 551,620 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 598,802 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.