Suntrust Bank (STI) Holding Has Boosted by Willis Investment Counsel; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 30,681 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 35,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 1.29M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Suntrust Bank (STI) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 122,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 346,746 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.79M, up from 224,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Suntrust Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.22M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $494.81M for 20.26 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Capital Management reported 26,772 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 116,679 shares. Mason Street Limited Co reported 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rampart Management holds 0.74% or 88,822 shares in its portfolio. 111,056 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Raymond James Trust Na holds 104,692 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, South State has 0.67% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 81,763 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has 0.17% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 703,653 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 31,293 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 1.87 million shares. Baxter Bros holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 49,983 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management holds 0.52% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 72,392 shares. King Luther Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 164,994 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGOV) by 11,740 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (REET) by 48,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan rising, Bank of America still on top: These are the banks that capture local market share – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 180,500 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 882,278 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 818,983 shares. Westpac Corp holds 59,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stearns Financial Svcs Grp has 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 29,271 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech owns 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 62,760 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 83,099 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Everence Cap reported 9,866 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 54,965 were reported by Associated Banc. Plante Moran Lc holds 429 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 381,348 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Corporation has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S P Oil Gas Explor (XOP) by 326,884 shares to 19,862 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 234,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,965 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group America (NYSE:RGA).