Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Has Cut Stake; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 1.04M shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 11.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 8,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 30,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $212.9. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.22 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division owns 12,778 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 7,000 shares. Caprock Gru has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 108,786 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd owns 6.73M shares. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Llc invested 2.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mai Mngmt reported 0.91% stake. Forbes J M & Llp stated it has 3,999 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 21,749 were reported by Holderness Invs Commerce. Connors Investor Ser invested in 0.06% or 2,442 shares. Rothschild Asset Us has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.14% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Advisors has invested 1.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Churchill Corp invested in 153,162 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams reported 7,128 shares stake.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,856 shares to 52,495 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 169,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66,600 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 94,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,614 shares. Franklin Resources has 5.29 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 65,866 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 275,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 825,040 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 50,009 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP owns 59,400 shares. Amp Capital Investors accumulated 0% or 58,984 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 37,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 2.60M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bailard Incorporated invested in 21,200 shares. reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Analysts await Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SHO’s profit will be $75.57 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.