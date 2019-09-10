Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Share Price Declined While Echo Street Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 241,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 271,729 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 512,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.01 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 255.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.09 million, up from 705,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 2.37 million shares traded or 25.04% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea reported 82,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 25,641 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.32% or 900,000 shares. Westpac Corp accumulated 0% or 15,314 shares. 39,439 are held by Raymond James &. Seatown Holding Pte Ltd accumulated 440,520 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion invested in 469,237 shares or 0.16% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jp Marvel Invest Advisors invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Perella Weinberg Cap LP holds 70,992 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 86,130 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 77,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Masters Capital Llc reported 500,000 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership invested 2.85% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Holding Inc by 214,875 shares to 771,985 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.98 million for 49.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 3,564 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,203 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 302,840 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.03% or 12.34 million shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). State Street has 10.68M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 567,390 shares. 92,229 are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Principal Financial has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 30,000 shares. Echo Street Management Limited Liability reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 207,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 452,835 were reported by Amer Century Cos. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 432,768 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 231,601 shares to 63,109 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 345,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 854,444 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

