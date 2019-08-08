Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Holder Westpac Banking Decreased Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Visa (V) Position by $11.70 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.00 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $178.91. About 5.43 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 247,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 376,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 billion, down from 623,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 1.34 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.33B for 31.28 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

