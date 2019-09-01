Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; RBC Bearings Has 1.4 Sentiment

RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 94 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 67 sold and decreased equity positions in RBC Bearings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 23.35 million shares, down from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding RBC Bearings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 58 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SHO) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s current price of $13.14 translates into 0.38% yield. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 1.33 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 55,146 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. It operates in four divisions: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. It has a 36.5 P/E ratio. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 2.49% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated for 415,155 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 1.46 million shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 1.7% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 82,697 shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 110,629 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.05 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York owns 0.02% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 44,798 shares. Green Street Invsts Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 228,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co, New York-based fund reported 5.05M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 109,223 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 2,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 61,463 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3.85 million shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Co Lc accumulated 4.22M shares. Nomura Asset Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).