Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding By $5.18 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 53.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 37,474 shares with $4.47M value, down from 81,003 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $10.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.38% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 2.39M shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 30/04/2018 – Steve Wynn sues ex-casino worker for defamation over sexual misconduct allegations; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Receives Seven Exemplary Distinctions By The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – ONCE WYNN RESORTS BOARD REOPENS WINDOW FOR NOMINATIONS & PROPOSALS, INTEND TO PUT FORTH CANDIDATES INDEPENDENT OF CO, STEVE WYNN, ELAINE WYNN; 07/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS PLANS TO LIFT DIVIDEND STARTING 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Re-election of Legacy Director Hagenbuch Jeopardizes Company’s Professed Desire for a ‘New Wynn’; 24/04/2018 – WYNN 1Q TOTAL MACAU OPERATIONS ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $209.8M; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Included $463.6M Litigation Settlement Expense; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Urges Shareholders to Vote for All Three of Wynn’s Director Nominees; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SHO) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s current price of $13.09 translates into 0.38% yield. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 664,836 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). 14,300 were accumulated by Brinker. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Walleye Trading Lc reported 103,224 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 148,748 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 941,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.04% or 3.85M shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason stated it has 45,979 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Wolverine Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Green Street Limited Liability has invested 1.82% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). The Japan-based Daiwa Gru has invested 0.22% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 52,274 shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. It has a 14.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels.

Among 6 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $134’s average target is 27.22% above currents $105.33 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. Nomura maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $146 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $124.50 million for 21.76 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited reported 91 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 6.19M shares. Hrt Lc reported 5,676 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,603 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 67 shares. Capital Ww owns 0.12% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 4.06M shares. Davidson Kempner LP invested in 0.16% or 50,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.02M shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 5.96M shares or 4.15% of the stock. 6,634 are held by Comm Comml Bank. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Asset One Communication holds 0.04% or 55,984 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 55,851 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 3,731 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 26,052 shares.