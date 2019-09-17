Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019; HMN Financial (HMNF) Sentiment Is 0.63

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SHO) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s current price of $13.92 translates into 0.36% yield. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $13.92 lastly. It is down 17.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS

HMN Financial Inc (HMNF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.70, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 5 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 8 sold and decreased holdings in HMN Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.68 million shares, down from 3.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding HMN Financial Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. It has a 14.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 221.04 million shares or 0.49% less from 222.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Management invested in 15,250 shares. Long Pond L P invested in 1.21% or 2.94 million shares. Bailard accumulated 26,900 shares. Green Street Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 224,600 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 31,015 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Magnetar Financial Llc holds 0.01% or 45,660 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company reported 3,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 594,057 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America De. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 23,745 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 308,598 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 79,084 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co owns 404,516 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 5,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 2,729 shares traded or 20.17% up from the average. HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. for 256,890 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 176,006 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.74% invested in the company for 280,222 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,802 shares.